Choreo LLC Sells 15,477 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,933. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

