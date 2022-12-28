Choreo LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

