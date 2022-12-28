Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.66 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

