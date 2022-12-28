Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $164.82.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

