Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

