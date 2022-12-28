Claybrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PennantPark Investment worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PNNT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -178.38%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

