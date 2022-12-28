Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

