CME Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average volume of 2,342 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CME Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.