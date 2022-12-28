Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $350,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 95.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $207,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.3 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

