Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 769.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 62,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

