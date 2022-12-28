Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.21

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 54340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 86,009 shares of company stock worth $4,533,481 and sold 274,182 shares worth $12,223,433. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,984 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

