CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.98 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $179.98 million and $253,112.95 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05223853 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00496308 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,895.52 or 0.29407458 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

