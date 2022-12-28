Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.