Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

