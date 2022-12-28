Columbus Macro LLC Invests $882,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,657 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

