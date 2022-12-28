Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $565.86. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,080. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $577.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

