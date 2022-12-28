Columbus Macro LLC Sells 433 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

