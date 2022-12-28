Columbus Macro LLC Sells 543 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 282,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

