Columbus Macro LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,350.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 97,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

