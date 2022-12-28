Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Up 2.8%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 1,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 697,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

