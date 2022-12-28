Comparing GATX (NYSE:GATX) & MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GATX and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX currently has a consensus target price of $120.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.26 billion 3.05 $143.10 million $4.67 23.35 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.28 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares GATX and MingZhu Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

GATX has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 13.25% 10.98% 2.26% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GATX beats MingZhu Logistics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines, directly-owned aircraft spare engines, and five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The company owns a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 539 four-axle and 29 six-axle locomotives; and 5 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

