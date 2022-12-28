Comparing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Development Funding IV and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.17 -$305.17 million ($0.11) -95.45

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Development Funding IV and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 52.98%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 0.67% 0.37% 0.15%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

