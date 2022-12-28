Compound Price Hits $32.82 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $32.82 or 0.00195895 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $238.54 million and $15.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00113115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, "Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp."

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

