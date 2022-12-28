Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $14.26. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 18,764 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

