Conflux (CFX) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and $12.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00411758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00872207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00612872 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00255333 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0227511 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $751,927.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

