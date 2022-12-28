CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $71.63

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.63, but opened at $69.90. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 7,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

