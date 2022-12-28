Contrasting Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.20 $95.24 million $7.81 9.67 California BanCorp $65.47 million 3.05 $13.37 million $1.99 12.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.1% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 44.53% 19.58% 1.87% California BanCorp 21.66% 10.58% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.44%. California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats California BanCorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

