Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.40

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 108965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.74 million and a PE ratio of 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

