COTI Price Reaches $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and $2.91 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

