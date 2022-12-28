Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $12.48

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $12.96. Couchbase shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 684 shares.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

