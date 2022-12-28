Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

