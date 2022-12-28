Cronos (CRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.70 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $13.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00055610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007934 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

