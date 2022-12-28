Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 16456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 235,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

