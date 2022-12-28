Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Cap of $280.41 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $280.41 million and $27.79 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.