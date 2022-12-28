Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 11.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 133,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 197,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.84% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. Research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.