Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 11.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 133,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 197,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.05.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.84% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. Research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
