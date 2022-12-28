DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.