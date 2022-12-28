Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 254.2% in December

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the November 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,713.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.