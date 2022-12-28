Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 254.2% in December

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the November 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,713.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

