Dai Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $292.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.61 or 0.05214447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.29361842 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,784,756,845 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

