Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $54.56

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.56, but opened at $53.19. Danaos shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 45 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 27.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 16.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.