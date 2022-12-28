DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $110.78 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $110.78 million and approximately $651,087.41 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

