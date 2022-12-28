DARTH (DAH) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

DARTH (DAH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DARTH has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $652.89 million and $902.17 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.20238971 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

