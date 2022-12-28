Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Acquires $4,465,736.25 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 127,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $4,465,736.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 994,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,754,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,525. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

