DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

About DBS Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.9631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

