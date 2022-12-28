DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
