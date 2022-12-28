DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

