DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $455.41

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $455.41 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00113112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00196210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,060 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

