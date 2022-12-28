Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.15 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $58.15 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

