Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $177.13. 7,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

