Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $789,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.06. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

