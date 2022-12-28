Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Raised by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 16,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,247. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.