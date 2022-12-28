Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Holdings Trimmed by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,734. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

